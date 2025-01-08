Border Rugby dealt severe body blows
Doping bans, player hijacking and the stepping down of general manager hinders progress
The Border Rugby Union has suffered a triple setback with three key Bulldogs players being hijacked by Currie Cup First Division franchise the Leopards, two players being banned for doping and the departure of the general manager...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.