Sport

Border Rugby dealt severe body blows

Doping bans, player hijacking and the stepping down of general manager hinders progress

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 08 January 2025

The Border Rugby Union has  suffered a triple setback with three key Bulldogs players being hijacked by Currie Cup First Division franchise the Leopards, two players being banned for doping and the departure of the general manager...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
Matric results publication heads to court