Sport

Eastern Cape quartet buoyed for inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in Delhi

Tournament in India for ancient sport to feature competitors from 24 countries

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 08 January 2025

The Eastern Cape Indigenous Games quartet of Malibongwe Tyatyeka, Emihle Funani, Sabelo Jobo and Soli Mayende are gearing up with the South African team for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup starting in India on Friday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...