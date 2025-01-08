MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has spoken out on the issue of the club being put under a preservation order by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), nonpayment of players resulting in a strike and inability to honour their Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) postponed Royal’s Betway Premiership match against Chippa, scheduled for Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, after the club’s players went on strike over not being paid in December.
Royal confirmed a curator has been appointed to look into the financial affairs of Mkhize, who allegedly owes Sars R40m in tax related to her family trust.
“Royal AM wishes to address the situation regarding the nonpayment of salaries for December, affecting our players, technical team and staff,” the club said in a statement signed by Mkhize, the flamboyant businessperson and former reality TV star nicknamed “MaMkhize”.
“We acknowledge the hardship this has caused and extend our apologies to those affected, including their families.
“As many are aware, the club is under curatorship after a preservation order obtained by Sars. While this has resulted in the temporary appointment of a curator, Jaco Venter, to oversee the club’s assets and operations, we assure stakeholders that Royal AM remains committed to resolving this matter as swiftly as possible.
“The club’s management team, led by our CEO and GM, has been working with the curator to secure permission to release funds for salary payments.
“It has always been the ethos of Royal AM to prioritise the wellbeing of our personnel and we remain dedicated to upholding that principle despite the challenges.
“We appreciate the patience and support of our players, staff and their families during this time.
“We thank our fans, sponsors and stakeholders for their continued trust and loyalty.
“Royal AM is committed to preserving the integrity of the club and ensuring its long-term success. We remain optimistic that this situation will be resolved soon and we will provide updates as developments unfold.”
TimesLIVE is informed the PSL is gravely concerned by developments at the KwaZulu-Natal club but not at panic stations as it seeks the best way forward.
There is a possibility of Royal having to withdraw from the 2024-2025 Premiership or of the club being sold or liquidated by Sars.
