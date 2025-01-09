“It wasn't easy to come from the goal down to win the game. The quality of play on our side was not at all times consistently good but there were some times when we worked better than our opponents.
“The most important thing was the mentality, because even the bodies were tired coming from the travel and game against Cape Town [City, away on Sunday] that left a lot of pains and fatigue.
“At half time there [were] a few players asking to be subbed off but in the end everybody fought for the badge and for the club. It's good to have the three points and we feel we deserved that.”
Nabi paid tribute to the club's supporters who came in their numbers despite Chiefs' inconsistent results.
“It's a midweek game; it's a late game too, but they showed up in big numbers and were behind the team from the first minutes until the end.
“The only thing we can promise them is to continue to work hard to have a big team that plays good football and gives them joy.”
Nabi happy with progress at Chiefs in five months but wants a lot more
Amakhosi in fifth spot just after New Year as coach praises players for comeback win against Stellies, fans for coming out in numbers
Sports reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has acknowledged his side is still far from the level he wants them to be at but said he is nevertheless happy with some of the progress made since he took over five months ago.
Chiefs beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 on Wednesday at FNB Stadium in a Betway Premiership match that coincided with the club's celebration of its 55th birthday.
The win moved Amakhosi to fifth spot with 18 points in 12 matches, but they remain 12 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a match in hand.
The positive result lifted some of the gloom at Naturena after a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Town City on Sunday made for just one win in Chiefs' previous five matches, a run that was resulting in growing pressure on Nabi.
After Wednesday's come-from-behind victory thanks to Wandile Duba's brace, Nabi said he believes there have been some positive aspects in the team's play since his arrival in the off-season tasked with rebuilding an Amakhosi who have gone a disastrous nine campaigns without silverware.
The coach, though, also accepted Chiefs have been struggling for consistent form and results.
“Regarding the process and where we want to go, after five months we've seen we've made improvement. There's a lot of improvement in some areas and we have been inconsistent in other areas,” Nabi said.
“We feel there are some other areas where we are behind where we should be after five months. Everyone is working to fix what needs to be fixed and try to catch up on things we should have done better and we hope we're going to see the improvement and consistency soon.”
Chiefs have a chance to show a step towards some form of consistency with two “home” games coming at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, on Sunday against Lamontville Golden Arrows and against Sekhukhune United on January 18.
Winning both of those before meeting Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on February 1 could be vital for Nabi's team.
The coach said beating Stellies coming from a goal down was pleasing and shows his side is improving in confidence and resilience.
“Tactically we started the game well in the first five minutes. [With] the opportunity we missed by [Bradley] Cross we felt there was a bit of hesitation. [There was a] bit of issues in how we're defending and how we're attacking.
“I wouldn't say we were lacking the high tactical quality. The team retained commitment from everyone to fight for the three points.
“It wasn't easy to come from the goal down to win the game. The quality of play on our side was not at all times consistently good but there were some times when we worked better than our opponents.
“The most important thing was the mentality, because even the bodies were tired coming from the travel and game against Cape Town [City, away on Sunday] that left a lot of pains and fatigue.
“At half time there [were] a few players asking to be subbed off but in the end everybody fought for the badge and for the club. It's good to have the three points and we feel we deserved that.”
Nabi paid tribute to the club's supporters who came in their numbers despite Chiefs' inconsistent results.
“It's a midweek game; it's a late game too, but they showed up in big numbers and were behind the team from the first minutes until the end.
“The only thing we can promise them is to continue to work hard to have a big team that plays good football and gives them joy.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos