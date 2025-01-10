Again they look thin on the fast bowling front. Gerald Coetzee has been training but hasn't played a serious match since the first Test against Sri Lanka at the end of November. Hardus Viljoen is among those 30-plus individuals and Sipamla, has only just been roped in, though he’s been in good form domestically for the Lions.
Can Super Kings’ pack of pensioners prevail in season 3 of SA20?
Joburg side’s squad balance up for question as they open tournament against MI Cape Town
Sports reporter
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images
Quite how much impact the SA20 will have as it takes its first steps in Gauteng for its third season this weekend will largely depend on the weather.
For playing cricket, the province’s weather has been downright awful the past few weeks and the opening fixture at the Wanderers on Saturday between the Joburg Super Kings and the hot-starting MI Cape Town (5.30pm) might be a damp squib from that perspective.
On Sunday the Pretoria Capitals host a return fixture against Durban SuperGiants at SuperSport Park (3.30pm). The forecast for both days is grim.
It’s not good news for the Gauteng franchises, who last year battled from slow starts which created inconsistency. The Super Kings recovered and stumbled into the playoffs but the Capitals couldn’t get their act together in time and finished fifth, one spot out of the playoffs.
The Super Kings return for Season 3 adopting the same philosophy as previously — they look like a pensioner’s club.
There are two 40-plus players in the squad, including skipper Faf du Plessis, and the 39-year-old David Wiese. There are 10 players who are 30 or older in the 20-man squad, so maybe not playing one game isn’t so bad.
That number was reduced by one on Friday when the Super Kings confirmed 35-year-old Beuran Hendricks had been replaced by 26-year-old Lutho Sipamla.
It’s been the Super Kings' way, even for their premier IPL side, where MS Dhoni, 43, is set to feature for an 18th season this year in that tournament.
Experience is greatly valued, said Du Plessis, who, to be fair to him, doesn’t have the physique of most 40 year olds.
Though the senior strategy hasn’t worked through the first two seasons of the SA20, it’s also been less the age factor and more to do with balancing their starting team that has proved costly for the Super Kings.
Again they look top heavy with the bat. Du Plessis; Devon Conway, returning to his former home ground; and Jonny Bairstow all bat in the top order. Moeen Ali and Leeus du Plooy, who operates as an overseas player, can play in the middle. Namibian international and journeyman David Wiese can smash it in the middle.
Again they look thin on the fast bowling front. Gerald Coetzee has been training but hasn't played a serious match since the first Test against Sri Lanka at the end of November. Hardus Viljoen is among those 30-plus individuals and Sipamla, has only just been roped in, though he’s been in good form domestically for the Lions.
Saturday’s match isn’t one that provides much in terms of home ground advantage for the Super Kings. Their opponents have five players who call the Wanderers home, including Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton, who in the corresponding fixture last year shared an opening stand of 200, with the former making 104 and Rickelton 98.
“We know they have lots of guys in their team who know these conditions well,” said Super Kings all-rounder Evan Jones.
Fresh off thumping the two-time defending champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on their own patch in the tournament opener on Thursday, MI Cape Town will no doubt arrive in fine fettle.
They, like everyone else, will hope the weather holds.
