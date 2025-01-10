“We won't give up; we will fight for victory against Mamelodi. It won't be easy, but we will try.”
Close to make or break for Sundowns in intimidating 80,000-seat Kinshasa venue
Maniema coach says group B going ‘down to the wire’ and win against Downs key to DRC outfit’s chances
AS Maniema Union still believe they can reach the Caf Champions League group stages and the key to that will be a win against Mamelodi Sundowns in Kinshasa on Saturday (3pm SA time).
Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Downs take on the supposed group B minnows and bottom-placed side who, with a 1-1 draw in Pretoria in the opening match, put the Brazilians on the back foot in their quest for a place in the quarterfinals.
That result will give Maniema hope they can pull off another upset against Sundowns at their intimidating, 80,000-seat Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte.
Downs, who recovered to some extent against the group’s two Moroccan clubs with a draw away against AS FAR then a win at home against Raja Casablanca, suffered another setback when they lost 1-0 to Raja in Casablanca on Saturday.
That makes their clash against Maniema close to make-or-break for their further chances. Lose and Maniema (three points) will leapfrog Downs (in second place on five points) in a group that the coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit Papy Kimoto believes will “go down to the wire”.
Maniema are yet to win in the group and their points come from their draws against Sundowns away and at home to FAR and Raja. They lost their fourth game away to FAR in Morocco last weekend, a 2-0 defeat Kimoto felt was unlucky for his side.
“We started the match poorly, making errors — that's part of football. However, in the second half we changed our approach and it was much better, but luck was not on our side,” the Maniema coach said in his post-match press conference.
“No-one has qualified for the next round yet, even after this defeat. As I said before this match, it will go down to the wire. As long as there is life, there is hope.
“We won't give up; we will fight for victory against Mamelodi. It won't be easy, but we will try.”
The performances of Bafana Bafana stars Ronwen Williams in goal, right-back Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena are likely to be crucial to Sundowns' cause in Kinshasa.
If the Brazilians beat Maniema they will go to eight points and remain in second place regardless of the result between FAR (eight points) and Raja (four) in Meknes on Saturday night (9pm SA time).
That will leave Downs likely to still need points in their final match against FAR at Loftus Versfeld on January 19 to clinch progression.
If Sundowns lose or draw against Maniema, their fate will be decided by needing to win against FAR and other results going their way.
South Africa's other Champions League competitors, Orlando Pirates, are in a stronger position leading group C on eight points and can clinch a quarterfinal place with a match to spare with a win against Algeria's CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
