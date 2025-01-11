Having collected five points from four matches at the start of this match, Sundowns needed to beat Maniema to go to the last home match against AS FAR not under pressure to win at all costs.
Shalulile keeps Sundowns’ Champions League hopes alive
Sports reporter
Image: BackpagePix
Peter Shalulile came off the bench to rescue Mamelodi Sundowns from the jaws of defeat in their penultimate Caf Champions League group match against DR Congo's Maniema Union at the Stade de Martyrs in Kinshasa on Saturday.
Sundowns had to come from behind to beat Maniema 2-1 to take their points tally to eight and remain in second position (on goal difference) in their group ahead of the final match in Pretoria on Sunday against log leaders AS FAR of Morocco.
Having collected five points from four matches at the start of this match, Sundowns needed to beat Maniema to go to the last home match against AS FAR not under pressure to win at all costs.
With this victory, Sundowns stand a good chance to qualify after five rounds if AS FAR beat their Moroccan rivals Raja Casablanca in a match to be played late on Saturday.
For some reason, Sundowns — who are looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the seventh straight time — have battled to score goals in this group as they came to this match, having scored just twice and won one game out of four matches.
Sundowns should have scored at least one goal in the first half as Sales found himself free in the seventh minute but chose to shoot wide when he had all the time to compose himself and pick a spot.
Ribeiro too ballooned over the bar when he had a good opening to score midway through the first half. As Sundowns were wasting their chances, the home side got more and more into the game, with Kitambala proving a handful to the Sundowns defence.
Sundowns were to pay a price for their wastage when Kitambala broke all the way from his half to shrug off Mokoena before beating Ronwen Williams with a low shot in the near post.
Progressing to the last eight may justify Sundowns' management decision to sack coach Manqoba Mngqithi and replace him with Portuguese born Miguel Cardoso just two matches into the group stages.
In three matches in the Champions League, Cardoso has won two and lost one and now look set to make the last eight alongside AS FAR if the result in the final group match goes Sundowns' way.
Shalulile showed with his experience and how vital he still is in the Sundowns juggernaut as he turned Saturday's match on its head in just a few minutes after being introduced towards the end of the match.
SA football fans will hope that Orlando Pirates will also continue to carry the country's flag in this competition. Pirates will qualify for the last eight for the first time since 2013 if they beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
A loss or a draw for the Buccaneers may mean they need to get a result in Cairo when they visit 12-time champions Al Ahly in their last group match next Saturday.
