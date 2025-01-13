Djokovic survives Aussie Open scare as Swiatek, Sinner shrug off doping cloud

Novak Djokovic overcame an early jolt to remain in the hunt for a record 25th Grand Slam title while his two young rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz moved into the Australian Open second round with more emphatic victories on Monday.

An ailing Nick Kyrgios was unable to avoid falling through the trapdoor on his return to his home major, though the maverick Australian went down fighting like 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas on a blockbuster second day at the year's opening major.

Naomi Osaka prevented a repeat of her 2024 first-round loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia as the twice Melbourne Park champion prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-3 to close out the action on the main showcourts.

The evening session began with a scare for Djokovic before the Serb beat American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 to keep his quest for an 11th Australian Open title alive.

“I was impressed by him,” Djokovic said.