Bok Cobus Reinach signs for the Stormers

Signs that the Stormers are loosening their belt after a period of consolidation are easily traced in their acquisition of Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Since the Red Disa Consortium took over the franchise has sought to live well within its means with big price tag signings kept to the minimum.

However, with the double Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf's arrival for the 2025-26 season the Stormers are signalling their intent.

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said attracting a player of Reinach's ilk shows the project is moving in the right direction.

“Cobus is a premier talent and we are thrilled to have someone of his quality coming in to bolster our squad,” Le Roux said.