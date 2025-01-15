Tau was signed by then Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021.
In a separate post on X, Tau expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter in the Gulf with his new Qatari club.
‘You have been my home’: Tau pens heartfelt farewell to Ahly and their fans
Bafana star thanks Egyptian giants where he won 12 titles as he heads to Qatar SC
Journalist
Image: Percy Muzi Tau/ X
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has penned a heartfelt farewell letter to his former club Al Ahly to express his gratitude after leaving the Cairo giants for Qatar SC.
In a letter shared on X, Tau thanked Al Ahly's president Mahmoud El Khatib, management, coaches, staff, players and supporters for their support during his four-year stint with the team.
“From day 1 I was here to make history and together we made it,” Tau wrote.
“You, my beloved ones, have been my home and my inspiration for the years I have been with you. Together we have made great and unforgettable memories.”
Leaving the Egyptian giants was hard, he said.
“Leaving is never easy, but I carry with me memories of joy, triumph and unity for representing the club of a century with this generation of great players.”
In a separate post on X, Tau expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter in the Gulf with his new Qatari club.
