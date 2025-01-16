PSL announces Nedbank Cup last 32 match venues and dates
The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates and times of the last 32 Nedbank Cup fixtures, with Kaizer Chiefs' match against Gauteng ABC Motsepe League (third tier) side Free Agents scheduled to wrap up the round on January 26.
Chiefs will face Free Agents at FNB Stadium (6pm), while defending champions Orlando Pirates' away match against Richards Bay will be at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban earlier on the same day (3pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns's fixture host Sibanye Golden Stars at Loftus Stadium January 25 (6pm}. Golden Stars, from Welkom in Free State also campaign in the ABC Motsepe League.
The draw was conducted in Sandton on Thursday.
Last 32 Nedbank Cup fixtures, dates and venues
January 24:
- Pretoria Callies v Marumo Gallants, Lucas Moripe Stadium (7pm)
January 25:
- Lamontville Golden Arrows v Chippa United, Hammarsdale Stadium (3pm)
- Umvoti FC v Baroka FC, Harry Gwala Stadium (3pm)
- Venda FC v Cape Town Spurs, Thohoyandou Stadium (3pm)
- Lerumo Lions v Durban City, Olympia Park Stadium (3pm)
- Mamelodi Sundowns v Sibanye Golden Stars, Loftus Stadium (6pm)
January 26:
- Richards Bay FC v Orlando Pirates, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm)
- Mpheni Home Defenders v Hungry Lions FC, Thohoyandou Stadium (3pm)
- Polokwane City v The Bees FC, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm)
- Kaizer Chiefs v Free Agents, FNB Stadium (6pm)