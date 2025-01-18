“Our job is to try to give them the tools to be able to perform in the best possible way and face different moments that games and competitions will bring. We want to arrive in these decisive moments with the mentality where we are able to face the difficulties and make games as easy as they can.
Last week during their hard-fought 2-1 win over AS Maniema away from home, attacker Peter Shalulile came off the bench to score two late goals and Cardoso wants more of the same from his experienced players.
“What I felt last week was the team was committed with spirit that was needed to face adversities of that game because it was harder than it was supposed to be. It was going to be better if we got the first goal but didn’t get it.
Sundowns coach Cardoso calls on senior players to step up against AS FAR
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will again tap into the vast experience of senior players when they host Moroccan side AS FAR in their crucial Champions League clash at Loftus on Saturday.
The Brazilians go into their last match of the group stages needing a point to progress to the quarterfinal and Cardoso said senior players will have to step up and deliver a favourable result.
“Your question makes me speak about experienced players and as a coach it is clear that we depend on those players,” he said as he looked ahead to this match Sundowns cannot afford to lose.
Defeat against AS FAR and victory for third-placed Raja Casablanca against AS Maniema in the other match of the group on Sunday may seem them eliminated if permutations don't go in favour of the Brazilians.
“As a result we suffered and we had to come right on a pitch that was dry and slow and against a physical opponent. We managed to overcome those difficulties and now it is another page of the same book and we need to write a story on it.”
Cardoso also said younger players like Malibongwe Khoza have been instrumental for Sundowns this season.
“I also believe younger players have contributed to the team. We trust everyone but the important thing is we know what do to as a team. In the right moment players will appear and Peter (Shalulile) came through for us in the last game.
“Before him it was Iqraam (Rayners) who made decisive goals and Lucas Ribeiro has also made some decisive goals and many other players have contributed for us.
“We trust everyone and what is important is how we play and face each moment and focus on what we want at the end of the match because these matches are played until the last minute.”
