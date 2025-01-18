Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten stiff competition from their bitter rivals to secure the signature of Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.
Sundowns announced the signing of the 23-year-old star who has been with Stellies’ senior team since 2020 after being promoted from their junior ranks.
"Bafana Bafana international, Jayden Adams has joined the Home of the 14-times Champions on a 3.5-year deal," Sundowns wrote on their social media pages.
The highly rated player was reported to be on the radar of Orlando Pirates, who are in a massive Betway Premiership battle with Sundowns, while Kaizer Chiefs have also been mentioned a few times as well.
Sundowns sign Jayden Adams from Stellies
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
The player leaves the Winelands outfit having played at least 139 games for the club in the Premier Soccer League.
Last season he played a crucial part in helping Stellies to win the Carling Knockout, their first trophy in the top tier
He is set to be a valuable addition to the Miguel Cardoso-coached Sundowns with his versatility.
The young midfielder can be used as a defensive or central option in the midfield, while he also can play as a left wing and an attacking midfielder.
