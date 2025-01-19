Sport

Fuzile secures credible foe for ring return after Filipino backlash

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 19 January 2025

Azinga Fuzile’s camp has opted for a stronger opponent for his March 30 ring return after a backlash over lining up a Filipino journeyman with 16 losses for the postponed bout...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
Netanyahu accuses Hamas of reneging on parts of ceasefire deal