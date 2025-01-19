Talks between Chippa, Erasmus collapse

Chippa is not the first club Erasmus has turned down in his time as a free agent.
He was initially linked with a move to Cape Town Spurs, where he had a training stint, but nothing came of it.
It is still unclear what the future holds for Erasmus as the January transfer window edges towards its deadline.
September said he was disappointed with the draw against a 10-man Gallants who had Masinda Nemtajela red-carded on the brink of the first half.
In terms of the log, the draw doesn’t see a shift in the standings as Chippa remain in 12th place with 15 points with Gallants behind them on the same number of points.
The game was new head coach Thabo September's first in charge after replacing Kwanele Kopo and was Chippa's first game in 2025 after their Royal AM game was postponed a fortnight ago.
Bienvenu Eva Nga and Justice Chabalala had the honours of scoring for Chippa but Edgar Manaka and Gabadhino Mhango erased any chances of September starting with a win in his tenure as Chilli Boys head.
“We started the game well, but we conceded the penalty [Manaka] in the first half. It was not ideal, but the character showed up and we came back and scored two goals,” September said.
“Of course, we lack of game time. I think that showed as Marumo was one man down and our lack of match fitness showed. We had not played for 21 days and that hindered us getting momentum.
“We will take the point though. We are disappointed because It will count at the end of the league,” he said.
Chippa’s next game is against Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale next Saturday.
That will be followed by three away league matches in nine days against Polokwane City (February 1), Magesi (February 4) and TS Galaxy (February 8).
“Because of the lack of game time, we need to plan carefully for Polokwane City, Magesi and TS Galaxy mostly in the league because those games are close to each other.
“The Golden Arrows game will be crucial in preparing us for those games,” September said.
Chippa United head coach Thabo September revealed at the weekend that negotiations between the club and former Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus's camp disintegrated at the 11th hour.
The 34-year-old Erasmus was seen at Chippa training sessions for the past two weeks and it was said that Erasmus, who has been without a club since July 2024, was at an advanced stage in joining Chippa.
September confirmed that had been the case and that they had been close to securing the Gqeberha-born player but when it came to the finer details of the contract, the club and Erasmus camp could not agree terms.
“Yes, he was training with us, but it didn’t work out. We would have liked to sign him but there were certain things that the club couldn’t agree with,” September said on Saturday after the 2-2 draw in the Betway Premiership against Marumo Gallants at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.
According to well-informed sources, among the reasons for the deal not going through was that Chippa did not reach common ground regarding Erasmus' salary demands.
