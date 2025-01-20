“Congratulations to our fans. I hope they forgive us for losing the last game [against Arrows],” Ben Youssef said, praising the atmosphere as battling Amakhosi registered a much-needed win to move from fifth to sixth place against in-form Sekhukhune.
Chiefs need their fans more ‘in critical situations than good ones’: Ben Youssef
‘They have to be sure that we're in the right direction but we just need patience’, says Amakhosi assistant coach
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has reminded their supporters that the club needs them more in difficult moments than in good moments.
Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is suspended with a red card from Chiefs' Betway Premiership defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium two weekends, was not on the bench on Sunday as they bounced back with 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at the same vebue.
Mfundo Vilakazi, 19, came off the bench for Tebogo Potsane in the 59th minute to score the winner 27 minutes later. Sekhukhune were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute.
“Congratulations to our fans. I hope they forgive us for losing the last game [against Arrows],” Ben Youssef said, praising the atmosphere as battling Amakhosi registered a much-needed win to move from fifth to sixth place against in-form Sekhukhune.
“They [the fans] have to know we need them more when we are in critical situations than when we are in good situations. They have to be sure that we're in the right direction but we just need patience.”
Ben Youssef also lauded the impact of Chiefs' youngsters against Sekhukhune. Wandile Duba, 20; alongside 23-year-old Samkelo Zwane, who went on to win man of the match, started the game, while 19-year-old Vilakazi came off the bench.
Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out
“To be honest with you, our young players performed very well. The problem with our young players is there is a lot of pressure from outside,'' the Amakhosi assistant coach said.
“When you are at a big team like Chiefs, you can't be protected and you have to perform every day, so we try to protect them by starting them off the bench. In this game, Vilakazi was the best player because he scored and he also defended very well.
“He gave us three points and that gives us confidence to prepare for the cup game [against Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents in the first round of the Nedbank Cupat FNB Stadium on Sunday].”
