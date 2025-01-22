The Eastern Cape Indigenous Games quartet of Malibongwe Tyatyeka, Emihle Funani, Sabelo Jobo and Soli Mayende helped SA earn bronze medals at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup held recently in New Delhi, India.
The tournament featured more than 600 athletes and officials from 24 countries. Kenya, Uganda and Ghana were the only other African nations present.
The SA men’s and women’s teams claimed third place in the overall standings, with India winning both finals by beating Nepal.
Funani, from the Chris Hani district, and Mayende, from the Joe Gqabi municipality, were part of the women’s team that defeated New Zealand, Indonesia, Peru and Poland in the group stages.
They then beat Kenya 51-46, but lost 66-16 to India in the semifinals.
Tyatyeka, also from Chris Hani, and Jobo, from the Amathole district, were in the men’s team that chalked up three wins out of four games, beating Ghana, Argentina and the Netherlands, while losing to Iran.
They, too, were beaten by India in the semifinals after they put England to bed in the quarterfinals.
Eastern Cape quartet help SA win bronze in Kho Kho World Cup
India defeat Nepal in finals of inaugural event
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape quartet buoyed for inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in Delhi
The name kho kho might not ring a bell for many, but it might in coming years.
Kho kho is a traditional Indian sport and is played on a rectangular court with a central lane connecting two poles at either end of the court.
In the game, nine players from the chasing team (attacking team) are on the field, with eight of them sitting (crouched) in the central lane, while three “runners” from the defending team run around the court and try to avoid being touched.
The sport is widely played across South Asia and has a strong presence in regions outside South Asia, such as England and SA.
Eastern Cape sport MEC Sibulele Ngongo congratulated the SA team and the four players from the province on the bronze medal finish.
“This experience and performing at such a global stage have been an unforgettable one for our players,” Ngongo said.
“More so since indigenous games in our province are gradually taking centre-stage and attracting more young people.
“We look forward to welcoming them back and are elated by their sterling performance.”
