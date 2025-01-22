PSL suspends all Royal AM matches including Thursday's against Pirates

“The executive committee [exco] has since convened three separate meetings seeking the assurance that the club, under curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday announced it had suspended all matches involving Royal AM until the KwaZulu-Natal club presents its case to the league on Friday.
All Royal matches in the Betway Premiership, including the game they were scheduled to play against Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday night, have been put on hold by the PSL.
The club, which has been placed under curatorship by Sars, will meet the league's executive on Friday to make representations on the situation after failing to assure the league it could meet its fixture commitments.
Royal, owned by controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, have not played a match in the league since their 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy on December 29. Their away game against Chippa United on January 11 was postponed after players and staff reportedly went on strike due to nonpayment of salaries.
Royal's suspended fixtures include their Nedbank Cup game against Milford FC, which was scheduled for Sunday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
“On January 9 Royal AM FC informed the league it could not meet its commitments in respect of its match against Chippa United FC on January 11 due to difficulties arising from the appointment of a curator,” the PSL said in a statement.
“The executive committee [exco] has since convened three separate meetings seeking the assurance that the club, under curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion.
“On January 17 the exco was informed a joint letter of comfort (from the club management and curator) would be provided confirming the issues that led to the club being unable to meet its commitments had been resolved.
“No such letter of comfort has been forthcoming and exco has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL fixture 106 — Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30pm — and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures until further notice.”
It remains to be seen whether the presentation to the PSL by Royal on Friday will bear any positive outcome.
