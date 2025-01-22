SA20 has much to do with Proteas’ recent ICC competition success — Ngam
Former Proteas bowler Mfuneko Ngam believes some of the Proteas’ recent success in ICC tournaments is because of the high-pressure situation the players experience in the SA20 and the knowledge shared by overseas signings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.