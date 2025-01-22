Sihle Ntuli was on Wednesday named coach of the national men’s hockey team, becoming the first black African to hold the post.
Ntuli, part of the national structure for the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, is a former head coach of the SA men’s under-21 team.
“I have been privileged to work with some of the best players and coaches in the world and I am excited to build on the progress we’ve made,” Ntuli said in a statement released by South African Hockey.
“Our focus will be on delivering strong performances in the Nations Cup and securing our spot at the World Cup through the African Cup of Nations.
“The journey ahead is demanding, but I am confident in the talent, resilience and passion of the team.”
The federation also announced his support staff: Martin van Staden (team manager); Devon van der Merwe, Devin Stanton, Guy Elliott (assistant coaches); Keagan Pearce (performance analyst); Myles Usher (strength and conditioning coach); and Greshne Davids (physiotherapist).
Sihle Ntuli named coach of SA men’s hockey team
Image: SUPPLIED
