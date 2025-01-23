Erasmus was allegedly the second highest-paid player at Pirates at some point, earning a reputed R350,000 a month.
“I trained with them for like two weeks and the coaches who are there now are coaches who I played with during their playing days,” Erasmus said.
“I was fortunate to be a teammate with them.
“They were happy with what they saw at training, but it was just about the duration of terms and numbers,” Erasmus said in an interview with YouTube podcast SoccerBeat.
“Sometimes it is not what you discussed and what is offered is not what is agreed on.
“I would not say the disagreement is) in that, but the misunderstanding of that, and then you don’t find common ground.
“No hard feelings, it is just business, we are all looking out for ourselves and unfortunately it was not possible,” he said.
Chippa are still searching for a forward in the January transfer window to fill the void left by Namibian international Elmo Kambindu, who joined AmaZulu at the start of the month.
The Dispatch has established that Pirates DStv Diski Challenge midfielder Sonwabo Khumalo is on the verge of joining the Chilli Boys on a six-month loan instead.
No hard feelings, it’s just business — Erasmus
Former Bafana and Pirates player explains why he turned Chippa down at 11th hour
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Former Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus has shed light on why he didn’t sign with Chippa United, saying the terms regarding the duration of the contract and the “numbers” offered did not meet his expectations.
After their league game with Marumo Gallants at the weekend, Chippa head coach Thabo September revealed to the Dispatch that negotiations between the club and Erasmus’s camp had disintegrated at the 11th hour.
The 34-year-old was seen at Chippa training sessions for the past three weeks and it was said that Erasmus, who has been without a club since July 2024, was at an advanced stage of joining Chippa.
But September said the finer details of the contract between the club and the Gqeberha-born Erasmus camp could not be agreed.
According to well-informed sources, among the reasons for the deal not going through was that Chippa did not reach common ground regarding Erasmus’s salary demands and he has since joined Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars.
Chippa are still searching for a forward in the January transfer window to fill the void left by Namibian international Elmo Kambindu, who joined AmaZulu at the start of the month.
The Dispatch has established that Pirates DStv Diski Challenge midfielder Sonwabo Khumalo is on the verge of joining the Chilli Boys on a six-month loan instead.
Talks between Chippa, Erasmus collapse
Intel coming from the Chippa sources says he has hit the ground running with the club this week and will be announced soon.
September had fancied Kaizer Chiefs winger Christian Saile to boost their attack.
The Democratic Republic of Congo-born Saile has been linked with Chippa for a short-term loan deal, but SuperSport United are in the race for him as favourites.
The Chilli Boys will be in action against Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.
The Eastern Cape team has never won any major cup competition in PSL history.
