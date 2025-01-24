Border Ladies chase flying start at home
Season kicks off at Baysville High with clash against the Sharks
Saturday will mark a new dawn for the Women’s Premier Division and the mission mentioned in every conversation in the Border Ladies’ camp is to bring a seventh title to the shores of East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.