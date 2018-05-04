Hexecutioner to hit new heights: Budler proves he has what it takes for big challenge against Japanese

Hekkie Budler was just seen as creation of a promoter’s imagination, that would never go far in boxing.

his was particularly the case with the East London boxing fans due to the weight class the diminutive boxer is campaigning.

Budler is one of two white boxers fighting in the mini-flyweight and junior-flyweight divisions – the other being his stablemate Deejay Kriel.

Eastern Cape boxers have long had a strong monopoly of the mini-flyweight and junior-flyweight divisions with few fighters from other ethnic groups being able to achieve big things in the weight class.

But the Hexecutioner has gone on to make his mark in the divisions even achieving the honour of being recognised worldwide as champion.

He attained the feat by besting East London favourite son Nkosinathi Joyi although some could argue that Joyi was on the decline when he lost the fight.

While he has achieved a lot Budler’s stock is set to rise to dizzy heights if he manages to beat Japanese Ryoichi Taguchi when they clash for the IBF, WBA and Ring junior-flyweight titles in two weeks time.

It has been a while for an SA boxer to contest for the Ring title and a win by Budler will not only put him in the pantheon of SA greatest boxers but it will give the sport in the land a major boost.

Interestingly Budler is getting the opportunity due to a technicality when he appealed his controversial loss to Filipino Milan Melindo in September last year.

Budler was handpicked by Melindo for his voluntary defence but the Hexecutioner put up a hell of a fight which left both boxers smeared in blood.

To stem the flow of blood from a cut suffered by Melindo, the referee tried to apply an ointment which gave Budler camp grounds to lodge a complaint. The IBF agreed and ordered the rematch.

However Melindo engaged in a unification clash against Taguchi who held the WBA crown losing the fight on points. The prestigious Ring title was also at stake giving Budler a rare opportunity to win three major world titles at one go if he prevails in Japan.

The history awaiting his charge is not lost to Colin Nathan who transformed Budler from a free-swinging brawler to a well rounded boxer.

“This opportunity is the biggest for SA boxing and we intend to grab it with both hands,” said Nathan.

Nathan has never had a boxer contesting the Ring Magazine title and to finally do so is giving him nice goose bumps.

“Yes I have nice goose bumps because contesting for the Ring Magazine title is the ultimate in boxing.”

With just two losses, of them suffered against Melindo while the other was at the hands of Byron Rojas an upset defeat when he surrendered his WBA mini-flyweight super title, Budler is at his peak at 29 years old.

He is finally participating to bouts he has been craving for, giving him to test his skills against the best in the world. The Japanese, however, is tough customer having lost just twice in as many draws in 31 bouts.

Both boxers are not renowned for their power having scored a 10% difference in stoppages with the Japanese having an edge at 39%.

The bout will likely go down to someone who will be able to grind it out down the stretch.