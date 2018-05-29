BSA ducks tackling row between warring rivals

The row raging between Eastern Cape boxing promoters is set to continue for a while after the Boxing SA board resolved not to intervene.

The board met at the weekend but did not agree to take a decisive action to end it.

Instead the board resolved to address the row as part of the licensing issues to be covered in roadshows it will conduct around the country.

BSA chief executive Tsholefelo Lejaka revealed that the board had decided to address the row in planned roadshows around the country.

“The board will embark on nationwide roadshows to address the licensing and the issue of the Eastern Cape promoters will be part of that campaign,” he said.

BSA has taken a battering in certain boxing structures for folding its arms when its own licensees are embroiled in ugly infighting in the province.

The row has seen two groups claiming to be legitimate executive of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association (ECBPA).

This came after a breakaway group elected its own executive with Thando Zonke as its chairman while the leadership of the association is still in office. The disgruntled promoters – who are claiming to command the majority of members in the province – have accused the current executive of being dysfunctional owing to its failure to hold a meeting since 2016.

They are also alleging that the executive led by Ayanda Matiti is operating on an outdated constitution.

However, Matiti, who chairs the structure with Phathekile Sinyabi as the secretary, argues that some of the members of the disgruntled promoters including Zonke and secretary Bongani Zulu were part of the structure that amended the constitution.

Zonke was the treasurer of the Matiti-led structure while his deputy chairman Andile Bakubaku who was also in the executive was suspended for trying to solicit bribes from promoters.

Matiti has revealed that an appeal would be lodged with BSA to prevent Bakubaku from being re-licensed before he has answered the allegation levelled against him.

Leaders of both groups were on national radio this past weekend revealing their schedules including the elective meeting by the Matiti-led structure.

Despite the row which has now seen both groups revealing their programmes of action, BSA still does not want to intervene, leaving boxing fans confused on which structure is legitimate.

Lejaka said the regulatory body will not address the row through the media. He argued that BSA was not interested to enter the fray in what is shaping up as the power struggle between Eastern Cape promoters.

“To us the licensing is crucial because it will address everything that is happening,” he said.

Meanwhile both groups are continuing to attack each other in social media platforms with the media also being caught in the crossfire with accusations of siding with a particular faction. No date has been announced for the commencement of the planned roadshows. BSA announced that it has extended the re-licensing period from March 31 to July 20.