Fury all set to rekindle his passion for fighting
Troubled former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury equated boxing to a marriage and that after a rocky period he is back fully in love again with the sport.The 29-year-old – who has battled with depression which led to heavy drinking sessions and taking drugs – is set for his first bout in over two-and-a-half years tomorrow against Albanian Sefer Seferi in Manchester.
