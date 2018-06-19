Nxoshe sets eye of tiger on his prey

There is something odd about Thembelani Nxoshe and rematches. This was evident when a spirited and motivated Nxoshe produced possibly his best performance in his drawn bout against favourite Nhlanhla Ngamntwini at East London’s Orient Theatre at the weekend. The fight was a rematch following Nxoshe’s defeat on points to the self-same opponent in December.

