It’s long time coming, but Konkco’s back

After more than a year on the sidelines, fight-starved IBO world mini-flyweight champion, Simpiwe Konkco, makes his long-awaited ring return when he fights in Mthatha on July 22. Still fighting under the GGP banner, his title defence against Toto Landero of Philippines will top a Last Born Promotion (LBP) event.

