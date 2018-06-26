The dream that fuels unbeaten prospect Sikho Nqothole is to become a champion so he can buy a house for his long-lost mother who walked out of the family home in Mthatha when he was just a teenager.

Nqothole‚ with nine victories in the paid ranks‚ takes on the vastly more experienced Tanzanian‚ Sunday Kiwale‚ for the vacant WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight title at the Sibaya casino on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast Wednesday.

The longest Nqothole has gone since turning professional under Johannesburg-based trainer Alan Toweel junior in March last year is six rounds — on three occasions — but on Wednesday his bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

But that’s not a problem for Nqothole‚ who trains hard.

He was like lightning on his last‚ hard road run up the merciless Northcliff hill‚ and he still had enough left over to do sprints up a long‚ steep driveway.