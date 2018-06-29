Unfazed Sinyabi set to come out punching

Former boxer Macbute Sinyabi has vowed to continue his transition to promoting fights despite ongoing hiccups.

Sinyabi’s was on track to announce himself on the promotional stage by organising the SA flyweight title rematch between Thembelani Nxoshe and Nhlanhla Ngamntwini on June 1, but was forced to cede it to Xaba Promotions and Events (XPE).

XPE organised the fight a fortnight ago with Nxoshe scoring a controversial draw against Ngamntwini to retain his belt.

Now Sinyabi has shifted his attention to promoting the soon-to-be vacant SA junior-bantamweight title for which he has scheduled a July 8 date at Orient Theatre.

“I am still determined to be a promoter and I am not about to throw in the towel,” he said.

Trading under MMT Promotions, Sinyabi is now working around the clock to finalise a few details for what he has now vowed will be his promotional debut.

“This time nothing will hold me back,” he said.

“I know I have just taken a promoter’s licence but I have learnt a lot in this game. Until a fight is made you must never count it as yours.”

The fight for the vacant title will be between former title challenger, Athi Dumezweni of Mthatha and Thulani Gumede of KwaZulu-Natal.

The fight will be far cheaper to organise than the Nxoshe-Ngamntwini rematch, which had to have a standard purse because it involved a champion.

Dumezweni had left his uncle Mthetho in Mthatha to join up with Damean Durandt’s stable in Johannesburg.

This after the southpaw’s dominant display against Lindile Tshemese, only to be knocked out in the last round when he was miles ahead on points.

Tshemese later surrendered the belt to Sigqibo who after one defence against Sabelo Ngebiyana is said to be vacating it.

Dumezweni has fought twice under Damean, who is the son of the late boxing promoter Nick Durandt.

There will also be a tasty undercard featuring Ngebiyane, who has moved up a division to take on former junior-flyweight champion, Luzuko Siyo.

“Our excitement is bringing back Ntlantla Tyirha who left tongues wagging in his professional debut on the undercard of

Nxoshe-Ngamntwini clash,” said an upbeat Sinyabi. — Boxing Mecca