Fists of fury to headline Madiba show

The annual Madiba Birthday Celebrations tournament is in full swing with the organisers promising an event to remember.

Entering its fifth anniversary, the tournament was launched in 2013 by Xaba Promotions as means of celebrating the birthday of former statesman Nelson Mandela through boxing.

It has since grown in leap and bounds boosting the tourism of the region due to international visitors that come to grace it.

Over the years visitors from Mexico, Philippines, parts of Africa have flocked to the country to witness a night of boxing as local fighters compete against those from abroad.

Boxers have grown while others have fallen by the wayside.

Boxers who have fought in the event include, Lwandile Sityatha, Ludumo Lamati, Ali Funeka, Gideon Buthelezi, Edrin Dapudong, Macbute Sinyabi and Lusanda Komanisi.

In two weeks time, Buthelezi will return to his happy hunting ground as he will defend his IBO junior-bantamweight crown against Argentinean Lucas Emanuel Fernandez Leone.

Buthelezi is the only nonlocal boxer who has enjoyed participation in the annual event with the exception of international boxers.

XP boss Ayanda Matiti said the event was a now a permanent feature in the international boxing calendar.

“When we started we never imagined that it would develop into what it is today,” he said.

“Now every boxer dreams of fighting in the event but unfortunately we cannot accommodate all of them.”

Other bouts on the bill include Duncan Village overnight sensation Yanga Sigqibo getting his first international bout when he will take on Filipino Renie Dasalla Dacquel while his homeboy Nhlanhla Ngamntwini will return to action less than two months after fighting to a draw against Thembelani Nxoshe in an SA flyweight duel.