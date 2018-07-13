Mayweather to knock Tete into the right state of readiness

By all intent and purposes the composition of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) in the bantamweight seems to be have been wrapped up.

This after Comoso AG, the owners of the series, released four more boxers to add to the original four champions they unveiled in a press conference in London two months ago.

WBO king Zolani Tete was unveiled with IBF monarch Emmanuel Rodriguez, WBA king Ryan Burnett and Japanese star Naoya Inoue, who is still to officially confirm although he verbally agreed to be part of the groundbreaking series.

Since then Dominican Republican Juan Carlos Payano, Australian Jason Moloney, Russian Mikhail Aloyan and Filipino veteran Nonito Donaire have been added on the list.

But the interest is on Tete who will not only be the representative of the country but the continent as a whole.

In a good move, Tete has seen the importance of the series by boosting his technical team by roping in US veteran trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr.

This is what Boxing Mecca suggested a while back that Tete’s management needed to take drastic actions in order to make sure that the boxer was at the best mental and physical shape of his life.

We called on the management not to nurse egos but to do what it feels is right for Tete.

“Yes we read what you guys said on Boxing Mecca but I will not be drawn into saying the decision was taken based on that,” said Tengimfene.

Tengimfene received flak when he previously announced that he would beef up the technical team to maximise Tete’s chances of winning.

Thankfully this time there has been no similar brouhaha as the current team will be part of the trip to US.

Tengimfene’s decision in anything that involves Tete is commendable and their partnership could not be more compatible.

While there is no doubt that Tete’s achievements are solely down to him, people around him like Tengimfene cannot be ignored.

No wonder he is the Boxing SA manager of the year.