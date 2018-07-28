Local boxers suffer different fight results

Local boxers fighting in the Nelson Mandela boxing tournament at International Convention Centre in East London on Friday night suffered different outcomes in their bouts.

Former amateur star Uyanda Nogogo had an easy night against visiting Tanzanian opponent Aziz Uliza when he dominated him throughout their 10 round bout to pick up the IBF youth welterweight title.

Nogogo dropped the Tanzanian in the first round and pummeled him through with ease.

The weak performance by Uliza capped a dismal display by Tanzanian boxers when fighting in the country.

Duncan Village boxer Yanga Sigqibo also scrapped to an unpopular split decision over Filipino Rene Dacquel to win the WBC International junior bantamweight title.

Sigqibo was dropped by bowling right in the second and seemed to fight a bit scared.

He was further docked a point to set him a hopelessly behind in one of the judges' scorecard.

The scores were all over the place with one favouring Dacquel by 117-109 but overruled by 114-112 and 115-111.

I'm a stunning outcome Duncan Village star Nhlanhla "24" Ngamntwini was brutally knocked out in three rounds by Mexican Ulises Lara in a WBA international junior bantamweight title clash.

Ngamntwini was out on his legs before he even hit the canvas courtesy of sweeping left hook.

Ngamntwini had fought to a draw against S.A. flyweight champion Thembelani Nxoshe just last month.

He was dropped hard by Nxoshe in the first round and detractors feel he was rushed into the next fight too soon when he had not yet fully recovered from the Nxoshe gruelling fight.

After being iced by Lara he spent a while prone on the canvas while being attended by medical personnel.

He eventually made it to his feet to make the spectators to breath a sigh of relief.