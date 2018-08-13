EL fighters shine in Johannesburg

Three East London boxers kept the flag flying high in their bouts in Johannesburg at the weekend when they romped to impressive victories.

First up was Duncan Villageborn star Ayabonga Sonjica who continued with his rise to stardom with a first round blowout of Deon Mbumbana in a junior featherweight clash of a Golden Gloves Promotion show at Emperors Palace on Friday.

Fighting for the second time just in two months, Sonjica, who represented the country at the London Olympic Games, bettered his fight record to five fights four by knockouts.

He was fighting on the undercard of Rowan Campbell who beat Renson Hobyani to win the SA super middleweight crown.On the following day, the stage was set for Xolisani Ndongeni and Xolani Mcotheli to do their own share of the job in the ring during the TLB Promotion show in Soweto.

The tournament, which has been on and off, was cancelled by Boxing SA on Wednesday night.But after a meeting with the organisers on Thursday, it was reinstated.Mcotheli’s trainer Ncedo Cecane confirmed that the on and off disorganised their preparations.

“But the fact that I am training a matured boxer in Mcotheli helped matters because he has seen all these kinds of disruptions,” he said.

“For instance, on Wednesday we went to sleep thinking the tournament was off and if he was a young boxer, Mcotheli would have to stuff up weight, but he did not.”

Mcotheli produced an impressive showing when he outsmarted, outhustled and outboxed DR Congo-born boxer Clement Kamanga to win the WBF Intercontinental junior welterweight title on points.

Cecane, who is doing wonders to revive the fortunes of the legendary Eyethu boxing club owned by ailing promoter Mzi Mnguni, commended Mcotheli for sticking to the fight plan.

“We knew that boxers from DRC often rely on swings, so it is imperative that you control the distance,” he said.

Mcotheli, who is renown for his flawless boxing technique, dug deep on his repertoire to outfox the Congolese.

By winning the intercontinental, he has now qualified to contest for the fully fledged crown held by Mexican Luis Solis.

WBF president Howard Goldberg said the plans were already afoot to organise the fight.

“Loris is very keen to defend his title against Mcotheli and we will do our part to make the fight happen,” Goldberg said on Sunday.

Ndongeni also retained his WBF lightweight title when he scored a stoppage win over Tanzanian Salum Jengo.

Ndongeni was in control from the first round although the visitor tried to turn the tide.