Part II for war of the ring rivals

All great bouts have rematches.

While some happen due to obligations even if the first fight was not that intriguing that cannot be said about Lindile Tshemese and Athi Dumezweni’s which will take place at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Sunday.

The pair waged a memorable war at Orient Theatre in East London in December 2016 with the latter appearing on course to dethrone the SA junior-bantamweight champion.

The fight could easily have been voted as the best bout in the land if it did not fall outside the period under considerations for the awards.

Entering the 12th and last round all Dumezweni needed to do was to ride out time by running around the ring and he would have become the new champion.

But a combination of factors including a bungle by referee Siya Vabaza-Booi saw his aspirations go up in smoke.

Firstly either Dumezweni did not heed advice from his uncle Mthetho who manned his corner that he should not engage in the last round. Or he simply was not given it.

With Tshemese aware that unless he pulled a rabbit out of his hat the title would be gone, Dumezweni met the champion punch for punch both trading big blows before he slipped into a clinch.