Cruiserweights eager to let their fists do all the talking

Thomas Oosthuizen will go down as one of the boxing talents that never achieved anything if he loses to Thabiso Mchunu in their highly anticipated cruiserweight clash at Emperor’s Palace this Saturday.

But his trainer, Harold Volbrecht, is confident that the errant boxer will prove to detractors that he has mended his ways.

“Tommy has been impressive in the gym, and those who are counting him out will get the surprise of their lives,” Volbrecht says.

The veteran trainer knows better as he was with the left-hander during his rise to fame.

This when Oosthuizen was considered the best boxer in the land, having won several regional titles before adding the IBO super-middleweight title to his collection.

He took his talent abroad where he quickly won over the hearts of partisan American fans and shot up the lofty rankings of several major world bodies, including the respected Ring Magazine list.

With Rodney Berman shrewdly pushing him for a world title shot after several impressive wins over US prospects, Oosthuizen suddenly went off the rails.