Nathan excited about Fuzile joining his stable

One of East London boxing’s top talents Azinga Fuzile has left long-time trainer Mzamo Njekanye to join Colin Nathan in Johannesburg.

The news was confirmed by both Nathan and the boxer’s promoter Rumble Africa Promotions. It follows on the heels of yet another Mzamo-trained boxer Xolisani Ndongeni who also left to join Nathan a couple of years ago.

Nathan said he was approached by the boxer with a view to joining his HotBox gymnasium.

“Yes Azinga is with me and we are excited about the move,” Nathan said.

Nathan, who was earlier quoted as saying the move was initiated by RAP, insisted that it had not been the case.

RAP issued a statement on social media confirming the move which it said was aimed at maximising Fuzile’s international career.Interestingly, Nathan was a guest when Fuzile fought and stopped Nigerian foe Waidi Usman in East London this past July.

When asked then why he especially came to the fight he said: “Fuzile is part of my new management company No Doubt Management.”

Speaking to the Dispatch, Nathan said he knew that his presence at the fight would be seen as an attempt to lure Fuzile.“I know people will think that I came down there to steal Fuzile But I want to assure everyone that that is not the case. The move for him to come to me was a result of his request to train with me,” he said.

Fuzile left East London with newly crowned SA featherweight champion Khanyile Bhulana who has also joined the multiple award-winner trainer.

Fuzile is considered the brightest prospect in the land having won the national title in only his fifth professional fight when he dethroned 33-fight veteran Macbute Sinyabi two years ago.

The 22 years old has followed up that feat with several regional title triumphs shooting up the IBF ratings.In his fight against Usman he won the IBF continental junior-lightweight crown to crash the IBF ratings to the 12th spot.Nathan, whose boxers often fight for Golden Gloves Promotion, dispelled possibilities of Fuzile following suit by dumping RAP and sign for Rodney Berman Promotions.

“I can confidently say that Fuzile will remain with RAP and we will work together to take him to the top.”

Nathan has already made living arrangements for both boxers in Johannesburg, saying they were settling in well.

“It is my job to make sure that they are settled well,” he said.

RAP coordinator Nomfesane Nyathela confirmed that both boxers have joined Nathan but declined to elaborate, saying all would be revealed when promotional boss Teris Ntutu returns from abroad.