Athenkosi has the eye of the tiger

Mthatha boxer’s defeat of rival, Tshemese, comes after difficult decision

Athi Dumezweni finally exacted revenge when he sensationally stopped nemesis Lindile Tshemese in four rounds in a one-must-die encounter to lift the SA junior-bantamweight title a fortnight ago. The vanquishing of his rival follows his stoppage loss in the 12th round to Tshemese two years ago, when he was way ahead on points.

