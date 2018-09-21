Mzi takes to the road back home

Yet another top boxer has defected from his club to join another just days before fighting for a national title.

Mziwoxolo Ndwayana has left Johannesburg trainer Sean Smith to return home in the Eastern Cape to prepare for his SA welterweight title clash against Sean Ness next week Sunday.

This was confirmed by the boxer’s manager, Bulelani Ndwayana, who is also his father.

Ndwayana is the top boxer from Grahamstown, where he has emerged as a star under the tutelage of his father.

But after his loss to Thulani Mbenge for the national title, he decided to pack his bags and join Mbenge’s club, run by Sean Smith in Johannesburg.

He fought twice under Smith, beating prospect Uyanda Nogogo, before knocking out Ntuthuko Memela to vault back into title contention.

When Mbenge won the International Boxing Organisation world title and automatically vacated the national title, Ndwayana was approved to battle for the crown against Ness, who surrendered the title to Mbenge.

However, he was not happy with the programme of preparing fights at the Smith gymnasium and decided to come back home.

Ndwayana senior said the boxer was peeved at the preferential treatment of Mbenge and another top Smith boxer, Thabiso Mchunu.

“When Mchunu or Mbenge have fights coming other bouts for other boxers at the club get cancelled,” Ndwayana senior said. “As his manager I felt this was not good enough, so I brought him back.”

Smith confirmed that Ndwayana left him after complaining about inactivity.

“He said he was not happy with the pace of his career and wanted to return home,” Smith said, adding that he wished the fighter all the best.

The boxer is now preparing for the clash against Ness under Dokes Sikonyela in Mdantsane.

Ironically, Ndwayana was inititally expected to face former Sikonyela-trained boxer Ali Funeka for the vacant title, but Funeka’s challenge was turned down by Boxing SA.

Ndwayana snr said his son was finally going to ascend the throne which has evaded him twice before.

He first failed to win the title when he was stopped in five rounds by Tsiko Mulovhedzi before also going down to Mbenge in a points decision.

“This will be the third time lucky for us. We know Ness and have watched him several times. The next time we chat we will have a new champion.”

Should Ndwayana, who has lost four times in 22 bouts, win the title he will become the first national champion based in Grahamstown.

The fight will be promoted by TK Promotions as part of the Heritage Month at Portuguese Hall in Johannesburg.