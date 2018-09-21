Promoter shrugs off all negative talk

Zuko W Promotions boss Khwezi Booi has assured boxing followers in Queenstown that his October 7 tournament would go ahead as scheduled.

The tournament, to be held at the Indoor Centre, will mark the first time a professional boxing event is held in the region in two years.

This despite the region being steeped in boxing history, having produced the best boxing talent.

The last show to be hosted by the town, which falls under Chris Hani Municipality, was in 2016, when Mdantsane veteran Ali Funeka knocked out Justice Addy of Ghana in three rounds.

Booi, who lives in the area, undertook to revive the sport but has been met by resistance in boxing circles.

He confirmed there had been sinister forces within boxing trying to topple his attempts to bring the sport to the region.

“I am not at liberty to mention names, but I have been met by a strong resistance to organise this show,” he said.

“But I want to assure boxing lovers that I will not back down because I am doing this for the youngsters who are starved of action.”

Chris Hani Municipality has virtually confirmed partnership with Booi for the event.

However, boxing people with roots from the region are allegedly trying to derail the preparations, with some even going as far as spreading stories that the tournament was no longer taking place.

The main bout will see Aphiwe Masangwana vying for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title against Simthembele Luzipho.

Masengwana hails from Duncan Village Boxing Academy, which has recently been rocked by the news of the departure of its top star Azinga Fuzile to join HotBox gym in Johannesburg.

Masengwana is the cousin of another former DVBA star, Xolisani Ndongeni, who also left the club to join HotBox a couple of years ago.

There will be three boxers from the region fighting on the undercard.