Mega bout lined up for top EL boxer
Fuzile to take on Klassen at Orient Theatre in mouthwatering clash
Azinga Fuzile will face former multiple world champion and Eastern Cape boxing basher Malcolm Klassen in the mother of all battles at the Orient Theatre on October 21.
