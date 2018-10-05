Phila aims to give his detractors right hook
SA title-holder set to prove the skeptics wrong about him
Phila Mpontshane is probably one of the few boxers who has his critics wanting him to fail every time he steps into the ring. But it is those negative sentiments that are driving him to work even harder. “I know some people wish for me to lose every time I fight,” he admits. “That does not bother me at all.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.