Ringmen stir up the rematch for epic duel

Drama outside of ring between handlers settled ahead of October 14 bout

After a bruising battle between their handlers, which may even surpass the real fight in the ring, the highly anticipated rematch between SA mini-flyweight champion Xolisa Magusha and the man he dethroned Siphamandla Baleni is on.

