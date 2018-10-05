Ringmen stir up the rematch for epic duel
Drama outside of ring between handlers settled ahead of October 14 bout
After a bruising battle between their handlers, which may even surpass the real fight in the ring, the highly anticipated rematch between SA mini-flyweight champion Xolisa Magusha and the man he dethroned Siphamandla Baleni is on.
