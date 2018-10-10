Nxoshe eyes Lara scalp
Thembelani Nxoshe will take a giant step towards his pursuit of a world title challenge when he vies for the WBC International junior-bantamweight crown against Mexican Ulises Lara at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.