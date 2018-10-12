Magusha must up his game again

Is Xolisa Magusha trying to cash in on his SA mini-flyweight title? This question will be answered when he takes on Siphamandla Baleni at Ncumisa Khondlo Hall in Peddie on Sunday. The fight will be a rematch of their December bout when Magusha dethroned Baleni in East London. But since the fight, Magusha, who is the only SA champion from Sada, has been battling with his weight.

