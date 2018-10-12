Social media can fuel good, the bad and ugly
There is no denying that social media has become part of our lives if not virtually controlling it. It has impacted on our routine with either good or bad consequences, depending on how one looks at it. In sport it has brought fans closer to their idols, even those from abroad. In a recent breakfast gathering to officially hand over world boxing champion Zolani Tete his luxury car at MercedesBenz SA in the East London plant, SuperSport communications boss Clint van der Berg, who was one of the ...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.