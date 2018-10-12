Tyirha may be a ‘Raging Bull’

Move over Azinga Fuzile, here comes another star. This seems to be the general feeling going in boxing circles after Nhlanhla Tyirha gatecrashed the professional ranks following his dominant amateur career. So far the 19-year-old has fought just two times but already he has set tongues wagging about his boxing exploits.

