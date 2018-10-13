Lara beats Nxoshe in WBC international flyweight bout

Once again a Mexican journey man visited SA’s shores and dealt a beating to a local boxer.Ulises Lara, who has lost 16 bouts with only 20 wins, once again claimed the scalp of a local boxer when he soundly beat reigning SA flyweight champion, Thembelani Nxoshe, to lift the vacant WBC International title at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday night.

