Lara beats Nxoshe in WBC international flyweight bout
Once again a Mexican journey man visited SA’s shores and dealt a beating to a local boxer.Ulises Lara, who has lost 16 bouts with only 20 wins, once again claimed the scalp of a local boxer when he soundly beat reigning SA flyweight champion, Thembelani Nxoshe, to lift the vacant WBC International title at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Friday night.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.