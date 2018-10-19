The good, the bad and the ghastly

There was much to enthuse about when the ring warriors mixed it up

Televised boxing returned to Mdantsane when Xaba Promotions held their Heritage show at Indoor Centre headlined by Thembelani Nxoshe bidding to revive his international career with a challenge to Mexican Ulises Lara with the WBC international flyweight title up for grabs. We analyse the bouts and the tournament.

