Fuzile simply too good for Klassen
He retains his IBF Africa junior lightweight crown
Azinga Fuzile had promised to hand Malcolm Klassen a severe beating and he stuck to that promise when he forced him to quit in four rounds.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.