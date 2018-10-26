Hot Zolani just cannot go wrong
People’s Choice, and Knockout of the Year are both within his reach
November might be the best month for world boxing champion Zolani Tete after he was nominated for two awards in two different venues.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.